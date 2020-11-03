Earnings results for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Thomson Reuters last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Thomson Reuters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.26%. The high price target for TRI is $115.00 and the low price target for TRI is $70.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Thomson Reuters has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.33, Thomson Reuters has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $79.02. Thomson Reuters has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters pays a meaningful dividend of 1.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thomson Reuters has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Thomson Reuters is 117.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Thomson Reuters will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.77% in the coming year. This indicates that Thomson Reuters may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

In the past three months, Thomson Reuters insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.02% of the stock of Thomson Reuters is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI



Earnings for Thomson Reuters are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Thomson Reuters is 24.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Thomson Reuters is 24.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.28. Thomson Reuters has a PEG Ratio of 3.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Thomson Reuters has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

