Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Anworth Mortgage Asset last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Anworth Mortgage Asset has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Anworth Mortgage Asset has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anworth Mortgage Asset in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.20%. The high price target for ANH is $2.25 and the low price target for ANH is $2.25. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Anworth Mortgage Asset is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Anworth Mortgage Asset has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Anworth Mortgage Asset insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.86% of the stock of Anworth Mortgage Asset is held by insiders. 45.19% of the stock of Anworth Mortgage Asset is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Anworth Mortgage Asset is -1.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anworth Mortgage Asset is -1.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

