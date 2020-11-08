ASPEN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AZPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASPEN TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology’s stock was trading at $94.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AZPN stock has increased by 22.4% and is now trading at $116.16.

SOUTHWEST GAS (NYSE:SWX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm earned $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9.

HOW HAS SOUTHWEST GAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas’ stock was trading at $61.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SWX shares have increased by 8.7% and is now trading at $67.33.

MAIN STREET CAPITAL (NYSE:MAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company earned $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Main Street Capital has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year. Main Street Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAIN STREET CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital’s stock was trading at $31.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MAIN stock has decreased by 8.2% and is now trading at $28.76.

PERSONALIS (NASDAQ:PSNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Personalis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERSONALIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis’ stock was trading at $6.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PSNL stock has increased by 338.5% and is now trading at $26.40.