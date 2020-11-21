CONSOLIDATED WATER (NASDAQ:CWCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water last released its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Consolidated Water has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Consolidated Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSOLIDATED WATER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water’s stock was trading at $10.43 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CWCO shares have increased by 6.8% and is now trading at $11.14.

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP (NASDAQ:SQBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group last announced its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.50. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sequential Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group’s stock was trading at $6.00 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SQBG stock has increased by 44.0% and is now trading at $8.64.

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:PFLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s stock was trading at $8.06 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PFLT stock has increased by 28.0% and is now trading at $10.32.

ENTERA BIO (NASDAQ:ENTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Entera Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTERA BIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio’s stock was trading at $1.08 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ENTX shares have decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $1.07.