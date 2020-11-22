CHINA XD PLASTICS (NASDAQ:CXDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $283.22 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China XD Plastics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA XD PLASTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics’ stock was trading at $1.1906 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CXDC shares have increased by 0.8% and is now trading at $1.20.

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHG)

HOW HAS SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group’s stock was trading at $27.99 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SHG shares have increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $30.20.

ROSS STORES (NASDAQ:ROST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.7. Ross Stores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROSS STORES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores’ stock was trading at $88.59 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ROST shares have increased by 23.0% and is now trading at $108.99.

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares last announced its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares’ stock was trading at $27.84 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SFST stock has increased by 10.6% and is now trading at $30.80.