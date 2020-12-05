EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE last announced its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm earned $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. EMCORE has generated ($0.71) earnings per share over the last year. EMCORE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMCORE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE’s stock was trading at $2.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EMKR shares have increased by 91.9% and is now trading at $4.51.

ZSCALER (NASDAQ:ZS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler last released its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company earned $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Its revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Zscaler has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZSCALER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler’s stock was trading at $42.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZS stock has increased by 321.5% and is now trading at $180.75.

AFYA (NASDAQ:AFYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya last issued its earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company earned $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Afya has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Afya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AFYA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya’s stock was trading at $18.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AFYA stock has increased by 33.6% and is now trading at $25.30.

HOW HAS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction’s stock was trading at $14.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GVA stock has increased by 81.1% and is now trading at $27.06.