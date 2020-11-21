ARCIMOTO (NASDAQ:FUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto last posted its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Arcimoto has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Arcimoto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCIMOTO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto’s stock was trading at $5.74 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FUV stock has increased by 196.3% and is now trading at $17.01.

ACASTI PHARMA (NASDAQ:ACST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma last issued its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Acasti Pharma has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Acasti Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACASTI PHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma’s stock was trading at $0.1879 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ACST shares have increased by 28.1% and is now trading at $0.2408.

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL (NYSE:PAGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital last announced its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. PagSeguro Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital’s stock was trading at $37.49 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PAGS shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $42.57.

MECHEL PAO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTL)

HOW HAS MECHEL PAO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO’s stock was trading at $1.36 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MTL shares have increased by 11.0% and is now trading at $1.51.