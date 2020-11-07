KFORCE (NASDAQ:KFRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Kforce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KFORCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce’s stock was trading at $29.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KFRC stock has increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $37.62.

OCWEN FINANCIAL (NYSE:OCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.49. Ocwen Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS OCWEN FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial’s stock was trading at $15.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OCN shares have increased by 54.4% and is now trading at $24.09.

KAMAN (NYSE:KAMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. Its revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kaman has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Kaman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KAMAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman’s stock was trading at $47.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KAMN shares have decreased by 9.5% and is now trading at $43.00.

LIGHTBRIDGE (NASDAQ:LTBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightbridge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lightbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIGHTBRIDGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge’s stock was trading at $3.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LTBR stock has decreased by 9.7% and is now trading at $2.7899.