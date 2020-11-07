RAMBUS (NASDAQ:RMBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The company earned $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103 million. Its revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Rambus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAMBUS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus’ stock was trading at $11.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RMBS stock has increased by 33.4% and is now trading at $15.30.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $114 million for the quarter. MBIA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MBIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 9th, 2020. MBIA will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS MBIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA’s stock was trading at $7.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBI stock has decreased by 19.9% and is now trading at $5.71.

ENVIVA PARTNERS (NYSE:EVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Enviva Partners has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.2. Enviva Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENVIVA PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners’ stock was trading at $31.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVA stock has increased by 38.7% and is now trading at $43.57.

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS (NYSE:ARC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.32 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7.

HOW HAS ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions’ stock was trading at $1.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARC shares have increased by 18.9% and is now trading at $1.32.