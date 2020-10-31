SPS COMMERCE (NASDAQ:SPSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.0. SPS Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPS COMMERCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce’s stock was trading at $45.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPSC stock has increased by 87.9% and is now trading at $85.59.

NOODLES & COMPANY (NASDAQ:NDLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. Noodles & Company has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Noodles & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOODLES & COMPANY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company’s stock was trading at $5.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NDLS stock has increased by 19.9% and is now trading at $6.46.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:HIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Hartford Financial Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group’s stock was trading at $45.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HIG stock has decreased by 14.6% and is now trading at $38.52.

TRUPANION (NASDAQ:TRUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.1. Trupanion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUPANION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion’s stock was trading at $26.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRUP shares have increased by 174.7% and is now trading at $71.54.

