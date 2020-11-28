URBAN OUTFITTERS (NASDAQ:URBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year. Urban Outfitters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS URBAN OUTFITTERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters’ stock was trading at $15.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, URBN shares have increased by 83.4% and is now trading at $29.05.

FUWEI FILMS (NASDAQ:FFHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Fuwei Films has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FUWEI FILMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films’ stock was trading at $2.0969 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFHL shares have increased by 170.9% and is now trading at $5.68.

AMERICAN WOODMARK (NASDAQ:AMWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. American Woodmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN WOODMARK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark’s stock was trading at $70.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMWD stock has increased by 32.3% and is now trading at $92.87.

RENALYTIX AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Renalytix AI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF RENALYTIX AI? (NASDAQ:RNLX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renalytix AI in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”