AECOM (NYSE:ACM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AECOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AECOM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM’s stock was trading at $46.96 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ACM shares have increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $50.23.

VERB TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:VERB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Verb Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERB TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology’s stock was trading at $1.10 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, VERB stock has decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $1.08.

LF CAPITAL ACQUISITION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LFAC)

HOW HAS LF CAPITAL ACQUISITION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:LFAC)

LF Capital Acquisition’s stock was trading at $10.52 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LFAC shares have increased by 0.6% and is now trading at $10.58.

CANADIAN SOLAR (NASDAQ:CSIQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar last released its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Canadian Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADIAN SOLAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar’s stock was trading at $36.96 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CSIQ stock has increased by 4.0% and is now trading at $38.43.