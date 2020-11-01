ALAMO GROUP (NYSE:ALG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Alamo Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALAMO GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group’s stock was trading at $101.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALG stock has increased by 18.4% and is now trading at $120.33.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

MANNING & NAPIER (NYSE:MN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Manning & Napier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANNING & NAPIER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier’s stock was trading at $1.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MN shares have increased by 168.0% and is now trading at $3.94.

APTARGROUP (NYSE:ATR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Its revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. AptarGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APTARGROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup’s stock was trading at $99.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATR shares have increased by 15.1% and is now trading at $114.09.

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER (NYSE:CTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Its revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Tire & Rubber has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Cooper Tire & Rubber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COOPER TIRE & RUBBER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTB shares have increased by 58.1% and is now trading at $34.39.

