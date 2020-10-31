ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES (NYSE:ARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.20. The firm earned $545 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stock was trading at $151.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARE shares have increased by 0.1% and is now trading at $151.52.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $9.42 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Community West Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares’ stock was trading at $8.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CWBC stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $8.06.

UMB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UMBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. UMB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UMB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial’s stock was trading at $46.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UMBF stock has increased by 29.9% and is now trading at $60.87.

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:SFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Sound Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SFBC stock has decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $29.00.