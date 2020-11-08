CREDICORP (NYSE:BAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $4.66. The firm earned $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Credicorp has generated $15.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6.

HOW HAS CREDICORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp’s stock was trading at $170.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BAP stock has decreased by 28.8% and is now trading at $121.69.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:WCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. WESCO International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESCO INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International’s stock was trading at $28.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WCC shares have increased by 93.1% and is now trading at $55.00.

ENDO INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ENDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company earned $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Endo International has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. Endo International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENDO INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International’s stock was trading at $3.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ENDP stock has increased by 15.2% and is now trading at $4.48.

GERON (NASDAQ:GERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Geron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GERON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron’s stock was trading at $1.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GERN shares have increased by 71.8% and is now trading at $1.77.