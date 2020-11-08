BAYTEX ENERGY (NYSE:BTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Baytex Energy has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Baytex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAYTEX ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy’s stock was trading at $0.3930 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BTE shares have decreased by 8.7% and is now trading at $0.3587.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS (NYSE:AWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. American Water Works has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN WATER WORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works’ stock was trading at $129.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AWK stock has increased by 22.0% and is now trading at $158.21.

UMH PROPERTIES (NYSE:UMH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48. UMH Properties has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. UMH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UMH PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties’ stock was trading at $12.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UMH shares have increased by 13.1% and is now trading at $14.08.

INCYTE (NASDAQ:INCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company earned $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Incyte has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS INCYTE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte’s stock was trading at $71.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INCY stock has increased by 17.7% and is now trading at $84.65.