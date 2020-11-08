CHANNELADVISOR (NYSE:ECOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm earned $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. ChannelAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHANNELADVISOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor’s stock was trading at $7.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ECOM stock has increased by 110.6% and is now trading at $14.87.

SELECTA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm earned $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Selecta Biosciences has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Selecta Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SELECTA BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences’ stock was trading at $3.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SELB shares have decreased by 1.9% and is now trading at $3.03.

FRANKLIN COVEY (NYSE:FC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Covey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRANKLIN COVEY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey’s stock was trading at $24.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FC stock has decreased by 16.3% and is now trading at $20.89.

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:MRAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Everspin Technologies has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. Everspin Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies’ stock was trading at $2.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRAM shares have increased by 172.9% and is now trading at $6.14.