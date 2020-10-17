FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank last issued its earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. First Republic Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST REPUBLIC BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank’s stock was trading at $89.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRC shares have increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $126.78.

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN (NASDAQ:HCCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Heritage-Crystal Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean’s stock was trading at $20.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HCCI shares have decreased by 24.0% and is now trading at $15.32.

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares last announced its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business earned $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. American National Bankshares has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4.

HOW HAS AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares’ stock was trading at $24.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMNB stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $22.72.

ALLY FINANCIAL (NYSE:ALLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Its revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ally Financial has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4.

HOW HAS ALLY FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial’s stock was trading at $20.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALLY shares have increased by 38.2% and is now trading at $28.63.