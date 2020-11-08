J. ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:JAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander’s last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. J. Alexander’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. J. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS J. ALEXANDER’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander’s’ stock was trading at $6.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JAX shares have decreased by 3.7% and is now trading at $6.03.

UNITED BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. United Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. United Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares’ stock was trading at $17.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UBOH stock has increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $20.30.

SUNWORKS (NASDAQ:SUNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Sunworks has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. Sunworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUNWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks’ stock was trading at $0.6107 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SUNW stock has increased by 402.7% and is now trading at $3.07.

MARIN SOFTWARE (NYSE:MRIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software last released its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $7.28 million during the quarter. Marin Software has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MARIN SOFTWARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software’s stock was trading at $1.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRIN stock has increased by 60.8% and is now trading at $2.09.