LENNOX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:LII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has generated $11.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Lennox International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LENNOX INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International’s stock was trading at $229.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LII shares have increased by 25.7% and is now trading at $288.09.

BIOGEN (NASDAQ:BIIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has generated $33.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Biogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOGEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen’s stock was trading at $294.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BIIB stock has decreased by 9.9% and is now trading at $265.00.

EQUINOR ASA (NYSE:EQNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm earned $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EQUINOR ASA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA’s stock was trading at $11.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQNR shares have increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $14.17.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:IIIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company earned $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Insteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSTEEL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries’ stock was trading at $16.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IIIN shares have increased by 34.2% and is now trading at $21.61.