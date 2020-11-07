DORIAN LPG (NYSE:LPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Dorian LPG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. Dorian LPG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DORIAN LPG’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG’s stock was trading at $8.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LPG shares have increased by 3.6% and is now trading at $8.32.

REALNETWORKS (NASDAQ:RNWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RealNetworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REALNETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks’ stock was trading at $0.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RNWK shares have increased by 61.5% and is now trading at $1.26.

DELEK US (NYSE:DK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DK)

Delek US last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business earned $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Its revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Delek US has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year. Delek US has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DELEK US’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DK)

Delek US’s stock was trading at $10.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DK stock has increased by 5.0% and is now trading at $11.15.

ELECTRONIC ARTS (NASDAQ:EA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0.

HOW HAS ELECTRONIC ARTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts’ stock was trading at $101.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EA shares have increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $128.33.