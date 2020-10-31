MSA SAFETY (NYSE:MSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.16. MSA Safety has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. MSA Safety has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MSA SAFETY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety’s stock was trading at $106.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSA shares have increased by 23.3% and is now trading at $131.92.

STONERIDGE (NYSE:SRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Stoneridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STONERIDGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge’s stock was trading at $18.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRI shares have increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $22.83.

IDEXX LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:IDXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.3. IDEXX Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IDEXX LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories’ stock was trading at $245.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IDXX stock has increased by 73.0% and is now trading at $424.82.

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE (NASDAQ:GSHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.1. Goosehead Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance’s stock was trading at $45.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GSHD stock has increased by 171.8% and is now trading at $122.54.

