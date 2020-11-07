NIELSEN (NYSE:NLSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year. Nielsen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NIELSEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen’s stock was trading at $15.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NLSN shares have decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $14.13.

AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Avanos Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVANOS MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical’s stock was trading at $29.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVNS shares have increased by 37.5% and is now trading at $39.89.

PARSONS (NYSE:PSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Parsons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARSONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons’ stock was trading at $32.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PSN shares have decreased by 5.1% and is now trading at $30.61.

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP (NASDAQ:ALSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $59.46 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Alaska Communications Systems Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group’s stock was trading at $1.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALSK shares have increased by 66.1% and is now trading at $3.04.