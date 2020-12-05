NOAH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOAH)

HOW HAS NOAH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah’s stock was trading at $24.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NOAH shares have increased by 33.8% and is now trading at $33.01.

TUNIU (NASDAQ:TOUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu last announced its earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tuniu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TUNIU’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu’s stock was trading at $1.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TOUR stock has increased by 66.2% and is now trading at $2.16.

THE COOPER COMPANIES (NYSE:COO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies last posted its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. Its revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Cooper Companies has generated $12.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8. The Cooper Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE COOPER COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies’ stock was trading at $323.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COO shares have increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $345.71.

CULP (NYSE:CULP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CULP)

Culp last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 4th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Culp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CULP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CULP)

Culp’s stock was trading at $8.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CULP shares have increased by 95.0% and is now trading at $15.66.