NEVRO (NYSE:NVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business earned $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104 million. Its revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year. Nevro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEVRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro’s stock was trading at $109.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVRO stock has increased by 45.8% and is now trading at $160.13.

KARUNA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Karuna Therapeutics has generated ($3.68) earnings per share over the last year. Karuna Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KARUNA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $78.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KRTX shares have increased by 35.3% and is now trading at $106.57.

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION (NYSE:ATGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year. Adtalem Global Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education’s stock was trading at $27.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATGE shares have decreased by 3.8% and is now trading at $26.03.

TIVITY HEALTH (NASDAQ:TVTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year. Tivity Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TIVITY HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health’s stock was trading at $7.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TVTY shares have increased by 76.3% and is now trading at $13.93.