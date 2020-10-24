THE CUSHING ENERGY INCOME FUND (NYSE:PFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NAVI)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. The firm earned $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF THE CUSHING ENERGY INCOME FUND? (NASDAQ:NAVI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ARROW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARROW FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial’s stock was trading at $28.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AROW stock has increased by 3.7% and is now trading at $29.19.

WSFS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. WSFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WSFS FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial’s stock was trading at $27.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSFS shares have increased by 15.4% and is now trading at $32.03.

VEONEER (NYSE:VNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer last released its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm earned $184 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer has generated ($4.92) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VEONEER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer’s stock was trading at $8.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VNE stock has increased by 97.8% and is now trading at $17.78.