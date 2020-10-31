PARK NATIONAL (NYSE:PRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRK)

Park National last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million. Park National has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1.

HOW OFTEN DOES PARK NATIONAL PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR PARK NATIONAL? (NYSE:PRK)

Park National announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

MARKETAXESS (NASDAQ:MKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. MarketAxess has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.1. MarketAxess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARKETAXESS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess’ stock was trading at $333.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKTX stock has increased by 61.5% and is now trading at $538.85.

COSTAMARE (NYSE:CMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Costamare has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Costamare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COSTAMARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare’s stock was trading at $5.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMRE stock has increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $5.69.

WELLTOWER (NYSE:WELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Welltower has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Welltower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WELLTOWER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower’s stock was trading at $56.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WELL stock has decreased by 4.8% and is now trading at $53.77.