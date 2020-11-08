SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.1. Sysco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYSCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco’s stock was trading at $55.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYY shares have increased by 10.3% and is now trading at $60.83.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ACAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $36.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACAD shares have increased by 31.7% and is now trading at $48.56.

CUTERA (NASDAQ:CUTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Cutera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUTERA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera’s stock was trading at $18.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CUTR stock has increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $20.00.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Its revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7.

HOW HAS TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stock was trading at $9.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TEVA stock has decreased by 4.4% and is now trading at $8.61.