TELEFONOS DE MEXICO (NYSE:TMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMX)

Telefonos de Mexico last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $512 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Telefonos de Mexico has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.7. Telefonos de Mexico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF TELEFONOS DE MEXICO? (NYSE:TMX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefonos de Mexico in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SELECTQUOTE (NYSE:SLQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm earned $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. SelectQuote has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SELECTQUOTE? (NYSE:SLQT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SelectQuote in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:AAWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm earned $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas Air Worldwide has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year. Atlas Air Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide’s stock was trading at $17.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AAWW stock has increased by 237.0% and is now trading at $60.60.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION (NASDAQ:PRDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Its revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Perdoceo Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERDOCEO EDUCATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education’s stock was trading at $18.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRDO shares have decreased by 40.1% and is now trading at $11.02.