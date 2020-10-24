TRAVELERS COMPANIES (NYSE:TRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Travelers Companies last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm earned $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Travelers Companies has generated $9.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Travelers Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRAVELERS COMPANIES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Travelers Companies’ stock was trading at $112.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRV stock has increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $125.97.

UFP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:UFPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION

UFP Industries last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. UFP Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UFP INDUSTRIES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

UFP Industries’ stock was trading at $42.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UFPI shares have increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $53.27.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM (NYSE:RS) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Its revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s stock was trading at $95.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RS shares have increased by 16.5% and is now trading at $111.24.

MERIDIAN (NASDAQ:MRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Meridian last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. Meridian has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6.

HOW HAS MERIDIAN'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Meridian’s stock was trading at $17.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MRBK stock has increased by 3.4% and is now trading at $17.68.