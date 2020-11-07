THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES (NYSE:WMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies last announced its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Its revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Williams Companies has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.7. The Williams Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies’ stock was trading at $16.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WMB stock has increased by 19.3% and is now trading at $19.11.

GRIFOLS (NASDAQ:GRFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Grifols has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5.

HOW HAS GRIFOLS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols’ stock was trading at $20.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GRFS shares have decreased by 9.5% and is now trading at $18.42.

TENARIS (NYSE:TS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Tenaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TENARIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris’ stock was trading at $12.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TS shares have decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $11.97.

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:CCRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Cross Country Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare’s stock was trading at $7.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCRN shares have increased by 0.1% and is now trading at $7.85.