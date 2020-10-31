WHITESTONE REIT (NYSE:WSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Whitestone REIT has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Whitestone REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WHITESTONE REIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT’s stock was trading at $10.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSR stock has decreased by 44.6% and is now trading at $5.96.

POLARIS (NYSE:PII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PII)

Polaris last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Its revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year. Polaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POLARIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PII)

Polaris’ stock was trading at $72.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PII shares have increased by 25.4% and is now trading at $90.86.

ROCKY BRANDS (NASDAQ:RCKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands last released its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Rocky Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROCKY BRANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands’ stock was trading at $22.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RCKY shares have increased by 21.7% and is now trading at $26.90.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:NLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Annaly Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management’s stock was trading at $7.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NLY stock has decreased by 11.2% and is now trading at $7.09.