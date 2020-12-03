Earnings results for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Tilly’s last issued its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. Tilly’s has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.0. Tilly’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tilly’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.46%. The high price target for TLYS is $10.00 and the low price target for TLYS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tilly’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.13, Tilly’s has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $8.78. Tilly’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s does not currently pay a dividend. Tilly’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

In the past three months, Tilly’s insiders have sold 306.04% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,900.00 in company stock and sold $60,500.00 in company stock. Only 28.61% of the stock of Tilly’s is held by insiders. 65.07% of the stock of Tilly’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS



Earnings for Tilly’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Tilly’s is 878.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Tilly’s is 878.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Tilly’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

