TIM S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

TIM last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business earned $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. TIM has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. TIM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

TIM pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TIM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TIM is 22.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TIM will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.51% next year. This indicates that TIM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, TIM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.91% of the stock of TIM is held by institutions.

Earnings for TIM are expected to grow by 69.77% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of TIM is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of TIM is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.65. TIM has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

