Earnings results for TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TIM in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM pays a meaningful dividend of 1.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TIM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TIM is 22.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TIM will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.51% next year. This indicates that TIM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

In the past three months, TIM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.91% of the stock of TIM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TIM (NYSE:TIMB



Earnings for TIM are expected to grow by 69.77% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of TIM is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of TIM is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 78.81. TIM has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

