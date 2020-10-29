Earnings results for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Timberland Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Timberland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Dividend Strength: Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Timberland Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

In the past three months, Timberland Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Timberland Bancorp is held by insiders. 54.50% of the stock of Timberland Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK



The P/E ratio of Timberland Bancorp is 6.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Timberland Bancorp is 6.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Timberland Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

