Earnings results for TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

TimkenSteel last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. The firm earned $154 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.70 million. TimkenSteel has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. TimkenSteel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TimkenSteel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.58%. The high price target for TMST is $5.50 and the low price target for TMST is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TimkenSteel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, TimkenSteel has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $3.80. TimkenSteel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel does not currently pay a dividend. TimkenSteel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

In the past three months, TimkenSteel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of TimkenSteel is held by insiders. 62.40% of the stock of TimkenSteel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)



Earnings for TimkenSteel are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of TimkenSteel is -1.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TimkenSteel is -1.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TimkenSteel has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

