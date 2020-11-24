Earnings results for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Titan Machinery last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm earned $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Titan Machinery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.97%. The high price target for TITN is $15.00 and the low price target for TITN is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Titan Machinery has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Titan Machinery has a forecasted downside of 21.0% from its current price of $18.98. Titan Machinery has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Machinery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

In the past three months, Titan Machinery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.37% of the stock of Titan Machinery is held by insiders. 76.30% of the stock of Titan Machinery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN



Earnings for Titan Machinery are expected to grow by 32.10% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Titan Machinery is 24.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Titan Machinery is 24.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.71. Titan Machinery has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

