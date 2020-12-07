Earnings results for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Analyst Opinion on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.28%. The high price target for TOL is $60.00 and the low price target for TOL is $31.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.28%. The high price target for TOL is $60.00 and the low price target for TOL is $31.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Toll Brothers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Toll Brothers is 10.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Toll Brothers will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.44% next year. This indicates that Toll Brothers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

In the past three months, Toll Brothers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,570,856.00 in company stock. Only 10.94% of the stock of Toll Brothers is held by insiders. 82.26% of the stock of Toll Brothers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL



Earnings for Toll Brothers are expected to grow by 53.29% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $4.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Toll Brothers is 14.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Toll Brothers is 14.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. Toll Brothers has a PEG Ratio of 4.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Toll Brothers has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here