Earnings results for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Tompkins Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.90. The company earned $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Tompkins Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tompkins Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tompkins Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.38%. The high price target for TMP is $63.00 and the low price target for TMP is $63.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tompkins Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Tompkins Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $58.13. Tompkins Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tompkins Financial has been increasing its dividend for 9 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

In the past three months, Tompkins Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,531.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP



