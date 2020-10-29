Earnings results for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Tootsie Roll Industries last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Tootsie Roll Industries.

Dividend Strength: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

In the past three months, Tootsie Roll Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.87% of the stock of Tootsie Roll Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.50% of the stock of Tootsie Roll Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR



The P/E ratio of Tootsie Roll Industries is 31.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Tootsie Roll Industries is 31.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 34.63. Tootsie Roll Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

