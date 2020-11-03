Earnings results for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

TopBuild last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The company earned $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. TopBuild has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TopBuild in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.17%. The high price target for BLD is $210.00 and the low price target for BLD is $68.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TopBuild has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.45, TopBuild has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $160.14. TopBuild has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild does not currently pay a dividend. TopBuild does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

In the past three months, TopBuild insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,332,977.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of TopBuild is held by insiders. 93.56% of the stock of TopBuild is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD



Earnings for TopBuild are expected to grow by 21.31% in the coming year, from $6.43 to $7.80 per share. The P/E ratio of TopBuild is 26.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of TopBuild is 26.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.62. TopBuild has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

