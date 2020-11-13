Earnings results for Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/13/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Torchlight Energy Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Torchlight Energy Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 13th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Torchlight Energy Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

In the past three months, Torchlight Energy Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.49% of the stock of Torchlight Energy Resources is held by insiders. Only 6.15% of the stock of Torchlight Energy Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH



The P/E ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Torchlight Energy Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here