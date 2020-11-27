Earnings results for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Torchlight Energy Resources.

Dividend Strength: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Torchlight Energy Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

In the past three months, Torchlight Energy Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.49% of the stock of Torchlight Energy Resources is held by insiders. Only 6.15% of the stock of Torchlight Energy Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH



The P/E ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Torchlight Energy Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here