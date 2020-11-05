Earnings results for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord is estimated to report earnings on 11/05/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.87.

Toyota Motor last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $13.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Toyota Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Toyota Motor.

Dividend Strength: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Toyota Motor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Toyota Motor is 29.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Toyota Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.61% next year. This indicates that Toyota Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

In the past three months, Toyota Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.16% of the stock of Toyota Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM



Earnings for Toyota Motor are expected to grow by 52.24% in the coming year, from $8.25 to $12.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Toyota Motor is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Toyota Motor is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 42.35. Toyota Motor has a PEG Ratio of 3.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Toyota Motor has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here