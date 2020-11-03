Earnings results for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.7.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.47) earnings per share over the last year. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.23%. The high price target for TCON is $7.00 and the low price target for TCON is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 45.2% from its current price of $4.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. TRACON Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

In the past three months, TRACON Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,173,345.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.30% of the stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 18.30% of the stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON



Earnings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($1.47) per share. The P/E ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 7.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here