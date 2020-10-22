Earnings results for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Tractor Supply last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm earned $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Tractor Supply has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.54%. The high price target for TSCO is $180.00 and the low price target for TSCO is $81.00. There are currently 18 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tractor Supply has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 18 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.38, Tractor Supply has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $149.12. Tractor Supply has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tractor Supply has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tractor Supply is 34.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tractor Supply will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.44% next year. This indicates that Tractor Supply will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

In the past three months, Tractor Supply insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,257,904.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Tractor Supply is held by insiders. 84.91% of the stock of Tractor Supply is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO



Earnings for Tractor Supply are expected to decrease by -0.63% in the coming year, from $6.33 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Tractor Supply is 25.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Tractor Supply is 25.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.61. Tractor Supply has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tractor Supply has a P/B Ratio of 11.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here