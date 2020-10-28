Earnings results for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Tradeweb Markets last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm earned $212.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Tradeweb Markets has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.5. Tradeweb Markets has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tradeweb Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.00%. The high price target for TW is $67.00 and the low price target for TW is $53.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tradeweb Markets has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.35, Tradeweb Markets has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $59.75. Tradeweb Markets has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Tradeweb Markets has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tradeweb Markets does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 46.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tradeweb Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.70% next year. This indicates that Tradeweb Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Tradeweb Markets insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,679,434.00 in company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by insiders. 36.91% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 69.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 69.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Tradeweb Markets has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tradeweb Markets has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

