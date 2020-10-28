Earnings results for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.99.

Trane Technologies last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has generated $6.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Trane Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trane Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.81%. The high price target for TT is $140.00 and the low price target for TT is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trane Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.07, Trane Technologies has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $123.68. Trane Technologies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trane Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Trane Technologies is 33.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Trane Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.40% next year. This indicates that Trane Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

In the past three months, Trane Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,090,051.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Trane Technologies is held by insiders. 81.03% of the stock of Trane Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT



Earnings for Trane Technologies are expected to grow by 19.74% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Trane Technologies is 31.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Trane Technologies is 31.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.62. Trane Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 6.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Trane Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

