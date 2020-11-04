Earnings results for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

TransAlta last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company earned $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. TransAlta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransAlta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.75%. The high price target for TAC is $11.00 and the low price target for TAC is $8.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransAlta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.88, TransAlta has a forecasted upside of 56.7% from its current price of $6.30. TransAlta has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TransAlta has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, TransAlta will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.17% next year. This indicates that TransAlta will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

In the past three months, TransAlta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.56% of the stock of TransAlta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC



Earnings for TransAlta are expected to grow by 200.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of TransAlta is 21.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of TransAlta is 21.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. TransAlta has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

